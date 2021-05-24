Solidworks expects surging sales from cloud computing business in 2021

Max Wang, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Solidworks, a developer of 3D engineering CAD software under Dassault Systemes, expects its sales from cloud computing-related businesses in 2021 to surge 6- to 7-fold from a year ago, with the releases of its new cloud computing design, simulation and data management tools, according to company CEO Gian Paolo Bassi.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Solidworks still managed to achieve a 12% on-year growth in sales in the Greater China region in 2020, Bassi said.

Solidworks has recently launched 3DExperience Works, which combines Solidworks' software with Dassault's 3DExperience platform, with Solidworks' priority for 2021 given to strengthening the cloud computing sales.

Solidworks' sales in the Greater China region are expected to enjoy a double-digit growth on year in 2021 and the company will focus on expanding its presence in the region's manufacturing, 5G, conventional machine and medical care industries.

Solidworks CEO Gian Paolo Bassi

Photo: Max Wang, Digitimes, May 2021