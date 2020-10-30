Actron to start SiC MOSFET packaging in 2H21

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Automotive diode maker Actron Technology will for the first time begin to package SiC MOSFETs used in electric vehicles (EVs) on an OEM basis in the second half of 2021, according to the company.

Besides, Actron is setting up production capacity for EV-use IGBT (insulated gate bipolar transistor) modules and expects to have such products in process of certification in the first quarter of 2021.

As the EU has set the maximum carbon emissions for fuel cars at 95g/km, automakers have been making efforts to meet the requirements. Consequently, demand for LLDs (low-loss diodes) is on the rise because using LLDs results in efficiency of 72-76% for power generators of internal combustion engines, higher than 64-68% for conventional diodes.

Actron expects to ship 27 million LLDs in 2020, increasing 80% on year, and shipments in 2021 will rise 70% on year. Actron has developed ULLDs (ultra-low-loss diodes) which can hike efficiency for power generator to 80-84%, with such products being certified currently and shipments to begin in the second half of 2021.