China car production hit by semiconductor shortages
Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Many carmaking plants in China have reduced production in the wake of serious shortages of automotive semiconductor components, according to industry sources.

FAW-Volkswagen Automobile and SAIC-Volkswagen Automotive - the German carmaker's joint ventures in China - have cut production since December 2020, the sources said.

More than 90% of automotive semiconductor components used in China are imported, making the country's automakers more susceptible to short supply, the sources indicated. Automotive semiconductor components account for about 40% of total production cost for a fuel car and over 70% for an electric vehicle (EV), the sources noted.

