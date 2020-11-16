Foxconn EV open platform attracting much interest, says company CTO

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Almost 100 companies have inquired about joining Foxconn Electronics' newly unveiled MIH software/hardware open platform for developing electric vehicles (EVs), according to company CTO William Wei.

MIH, established in collaboration with with Yulon Motor, focuses on flexible and customized modules of key components, light-weight and integrated molding parts, EEA (electronic, electrical and automation engineering) architecture and autonomous driving, Wei noted.

Besides, EVs can be upgraded by virtue of MIH software definition and technology tools can reduce time for EV development and lower entry barriers to the EV industry, Wei indicated, adding the platform appeals to those who are interested in developing EVs but lack the experience and knowledge.

According to Foxconn, the global partners for MIH are mainly AWS (Amazon Web Services), Microsoft, Qualcomm, Texas Instruments (TI), STMicroelectronics, Rohm Semiconductor, MediaTek and Contemporary Amperex Technology. AWS will offer technological support including IoV (Internet of vehicle) hardware/software integration, development and application of open cloud computing platforms, video and gaming platforms and smart city services.

Foxconn CTO William Wei

Photo: Digitimes file