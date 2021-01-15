IT + CE
Foxconn appoints Jack Cheng to MIH
Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Foxconn Electronics has selected Jack Cheng, former executive president and co-founder of China-based electric vehicle (EV) vendor NIO, to be in charge of planning for its MIH alliance and supervising the open platform's hardware specifications.

MIH is an open software/hardware-integrated platform for developing EVs established by Foxconn in cooperation with Yulon Motor.

Cheng has rich experience in teh car industry, including China executive for Ford Motor, vice president for Fiat China's Global Purchasing Center, general manager for China-based joint venture GAC Fiat Chrysler Automobiles before joining NIO in 2015. Cheng retired from NIO in August 2019 and then became chairman for China-based XPT, a developer of core EV components for NIO.

MIH faces challenges in linking various markets in different countries, that is, how to cooperate with software developers and hardware makers in different countries to develop effective solutions under different cultures, Cheng indicated.

Cheng's experience in the traditional automobile manufacturing and EV market segment, especially with XPT, is expected to enable him to make substantial contribution to MIH, industry experts said.

Foxconn has also assigned its CTO William Wei to be in charge of MIH software.

Latest Digitimes news
Around the web
Interviews
Topics
Quarterly research reports

Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond

Taiwan LCD monitors – 3Q 2020

Taiwan LCD TVs – 3Q 2020

Special reports

Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2021

China semiconductor industry: From 13th 5-year Plan to 14th 5-year Plan, 2015-2025

Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond

Research analysis
  1. Global smartphone shipments dip 8.8% in 2020, says Digitimes Research
  2. Samsung to advance QLED, microLED TV technologies in 2021
  3. 5G private networks to help Taiwan makers step into Open RAN
This website adheres to all nine of NewsGuard's standards of credibility and transparency.
© 2021 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.