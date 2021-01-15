Foxconn appoints Jack Cheng to MIH

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Foxconn Electronics has selected Jack Cheng, former executive president and co-founder of China-based electric vehicle (EV) vendor NIO, to be in charge of planning for its MIH alliance and supervising the open platform's hardware specifications.

MIH is an open software/hardware-integrated platform for developing EVs established by Foxconn in cooperation with Yulon Motor.

Cheng has rich experience in teh car industry, including China executive for Ford Motor, vice president for Fiat China's Global Purchasing Center, general manager for China-based joint venture GAC Fiat Chrysler Automobiles before joining NIO in 2015. Cheng retired from NIO in August 2019 and then became chairman for China-based XPT, a developer of core EV components for NIO.

MIH faces challenges in linking various markets in different countries, that is, how to cooperate with software developers and hardware makers in different countries to develop effective solutions under different cultures, Cheng indicated.

Cheng's experience in the traditional automobile manufacturing and EV market segment, especially with XPT, is expected to enable him to make substantial contribution to MIH, industry experts said.

Foxconn has also assigned its CTO William Wei to be in charge of MIH software.