MIH Alliance to release first EV developer tool

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Foxconn-led MIH Alliance Foxconn will release EV Kit, its first developer tool for electric vehicles (EVs), in January 2021, and start worldwide pre-ordering in February and begin delivery in April 2021, according to company CTO William Wei.

The alliance will provide software interface, hardware specifications and system architecture along with EV Kit, Wei said.

Foxconn has cooperated with Yulon Motor to develop MIH software/hardware-integrated open platform for developing EVs.

Featuring software definition, structure of layers for software/hardware and open ecosystem, the MIH platform is intended to help ICT makers and component makers develop EV models because most of them lack the knowledge and experience concerned, Wei indicated.

EV Kit will provide system developers with Drive-by-wire, a platform with wide-range vehicle compatibility based on CAN (controller area network) communication functions, to enable development of autonomous driving, smart cockpits and EV-use power systems.

The alliance has so far attracted 201 members, including AWS (Amazon Web Services), OTA (over the air) application provider CarOTA, Dana - a maker of gearboxes, low- and high-voltage motors, inverters and controllers - and Eaton.

Taiwan-based industrial computing device maker Adlink Technology, Japan-based self-driving software developer Tier IV and UK-based intelligent vehicle platform provider AutoCore have joined the alliance in a bid to boost development of autonomous driving technology.

In order to provide testing, inspection and verification services as well as regulatory compliance certification services for members, the alliance will cooperate with SGS Taiwan and TUV Rheinland to formulate common specifications and provide relevant training and certification services to ensure that all components and system developers meet international automotive standards, including IATF 16949 and ISO 26262 functional safety process certification.