Highlights of the day: China 5G base station deployment may slow down

DIGITIMES staff

The 5G infrastructure development in China is facing uncertainty arising from the US sanctions against telecom equipment vendor Huawei, but Taiwan-based suppliers of CCL still expect their overall shipments to remain robust despite possible declines in shipments to the 5G base station segment. But demand from China for mining chips has been rising amid surging cryptocurrency prices. Overall IC demand has been strong, but foundry support has been seriously insufficient. Foundry houses are striving to increase 8-inch fab capacity via acquisitions.

CCL makers uncertain about demand for 5G base stations in China: Taiwan-based CCL makers remain uncertain about demand for 5G base stations in China this year, but their overall shipments will not be much affected, thanks to robust demand for datacenter and switch applications and from telecom equipment makers other than Chinese vendors, according to industry sources.

Taiwan IC design houses see demand for mining chips pick up: Taiwan-based IC design service providers and analog chip suppliers have seen demand for mining chips start picking up recently, according industry sources.

VIS to disclose details about new acquisition in 1Q21: Eight-inch foundry Vanguard International Semiconductor (VIS) is expected to announce details regarding a new acquisition later in the first quarter of 2021, according to market sources.