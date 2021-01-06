Vietnam offers low labor cost

Alex Chen, Taipei; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES

Vietnam is one of three ASEAN countries with the lowest labor costs, based on the current minimum wage of US$132~190 per month, according to Viet Dragon Securities Company (VDSC).

In addition to the advantage of low labor costs, its geographical location near China and the signing of many trade agreements have made Vietnam a potential destination for makers seeking to construct new production sites.

The trade agreements the country has signed include the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).

VDSC pointed out that the Vietnamese government is committed to improving the business environment, and Vietnam currently ranks fifth among the 10 ASEAN countries in terms of business environment, after Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia and Brunei.

In the first 11 months of 2020, foreign direct investment (FDI) reached US$17.2 billion, down 2.4% annually, while registered FDI reached US$26.4 billion, down 16.9% annually. The majority of FDI flows to Hanoi and Hai Phong in the north and Ho Chi Minh City, Binh Duong and Ba Duc Tuyen in the south.

The slow process of privatization of state-owned enterprises, with only seven out of 98 enterprises planned for 2020, has negatively impacted the interests of investors.

Hanoitimes reported that the demand for industrial land in Vietnam will increase due to the large number of manufacturing industries moving from China to Vietnam. It is predicted that FDI into Vietnam will recover in 2021 due to the optimistic outlook of vaccine introduction.