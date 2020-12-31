TXC to set up subsidiary for EV-use quartz crystal components in China

Jane Wang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Quartz crystal component maker TXC will invest CNY100 million (US$15.3 million) to set up a wholly-owned subsidiary in Ningbo, eastern China, which will be dedicated to producing quartz crystal components for electric vehicles (EVs), according to the company.

A cluster of automotive component factories has formed in Ningbo, and several automakers, including Volkagen, Ford Motor and Taiwan-based Yulon Motor, have set up car plants near the city. The city government is implementing a 2019-2025 development plan to create a an automotive ecosystem there.

TXC has become a supplier of quartz crystal components for US and Chinese EV vendors, company chairman Peter Lin said. While Japanese makers have dominated supply of quartz crystal components for fuel cars, TXC has succeeded in supplying such components for in-car infotainment systems through component and module makers, Lin noted.

Along with growing demand for EVs and continued development of autonomous vehicles, demand for quartz crystal components used in EV-use control systems and sensors is rising, affording opportunities for TXC to directly talk with EV vendors for supply., industry sources said.

Although car-use quartz crystal components take up only 5% of TXC's consolidated revenues, it expects the proportion to rise to over 10% in 2-3 years.