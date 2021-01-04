Taiwan quartz vendors see 5G small cells, IoT devices as new outlets in 2021

Jane Wang, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Taiwan makers of quartz crystal components are set to embrace new growth momentum in 2021 from segments of 5G small cells and diverse IoT devices that are expected to proliferate, after seeing their shipments bolstered by strong demand for notebooks, desktops, tablets, and gaming machines amid the pandemic in 2020 as well as recovery of automotive and handset applications in second-half last year, according to industry sources.

Makers including TXC, Siward Crystal, Harmony Electronics, Tai-Saw Technology, and Taitien Electronics are all keenly developing miniaturized and high-frequency components with low power consumption and high heat-resistance in line with market trends, while also enforcing capacity expansions to meet thriving 5G applications, the sources said.

TXC is now the world's No.3 vendor of quartz crystal components, and Japan-based Seiko Epson, NDK, KCD and Dashinku are all on the top-five list. But TXC and Taiwanese peers are in pole position to gain ground in the 5G era with their technology prowess and large production flexibility, as Japanese vendors have quit production for part of consumer devices to focus more on niche applications and are turning conservative in capacity expansions, the sources said.

TXC has secured orders from major handset brand vendors in the US, China and Korea, and is also a firm supplier of quartz crystal components for iPhones, iMac, iPad, AirPods and Appl Watch, the sources said.

Siward invested over NT$2 billion (US$71.17 million) in 2020 in production of 32.768 kHz tuning-fork quartz crystals for TWS (true wireless stereo) earbuds and in capacity expansion for TCXO crystals for 5G base stations, and will continue expansions in 2021, the sources said.

Harmony Electronics has landed contract production orders from Japan's Daishinku for consumer applications; Tai-Saw Technology has also seen a ramp-up in orders from Murata for non-handset quartz crystal components; and Taitien, with over 50% of shipments for networking applications, has also cut into consumer electronics applications, the sources added.