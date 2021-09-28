TXC 2021 capex budget hits record

Quartz crystal and crystal oscillator maker TXC has set aside a capex budget of NT$2.590 billion (US$92.8 million) for 2021, the highest-ever amount, according to company chairman and CEO Peter Lin.

The 2021 capex focuses on establishing semiconductor manufacturing process, mainly wafer-level 3D packaging, Lin said. The budget consists of NT$1.310 billion for its factory in northern Taiwan, NT$1.140 billion for one in eastern China and NT$140 million for another in western China.

Along with fast development of electric vehicles (EV), demand for miniature quartz crystal components used in control systems is growing fast, motivating TXC to set up semiconductor manufacturing process, Lin explained. Highly automated production equipment used in semiconductor manufacturing process can save labor used in mechanical grinding/polishing and cutting quartz by 70% as well as use of packaging materials which take up about 40% of total production cost, Lin noted.

TXC posted consolidated revenues of NT$7.652 billion, gross margin of 36.37%, operating profit of NT$1.751 billion, net profit of NT$1.552 billion and net EPS of NT$5.01 for first-half 2021.

Quartz crystal accounted for 62% of the consolidated revenues, TSX (temperature sensing crystal) for 16%, crystal oscillators (XO) for 8%, temperature-compensated XO for 7%, sensors for 1%, and others for 6%.

In terms of applications, 30% of the consolidated revenues came from mobile communication, 28% from networking, 16% from mobile computing, 8% from automotive components, 8% from IoT, and 10% from others.

According to Consulting Services & Associates, TXC recorded a global market share of 11.06% in 2020, surpassing Japan-based Seiko Epson and Nihon Dempa Kogyo to rank globally first.

TXC chairman and CEO Peter Lin

Photo: Jane Wang, Digitimes, September 2021