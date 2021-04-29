Flexium reportedly to volume ship LCP antennas for new iPhones in 2H21

Jay Liu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Flexible PCB maker Flexium Interconnect is set to start volume shipments of LCP (liquid crystal polymer) antenna boards for new iPhones in the second half of the year, which will serve as the largest growth driver for its 2021 revenues, according to indsutry sources.

Flexium said it has landed substantial orders for LCP antenna boards and its new plant at Ho Fa Industrial Park in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan will be ready for small-volume production by the end of the second quarter and start mass production in the third quarter. The company noted that peak-season shipments for 2021 will start at least 1-2 weeks earlier than usual.

Flexium expects the combined revenue ratios for MPI (modified polyimide) and LCP antenna boards to rise to 25% in 2021.

Its shipments of LCP antennas for new iPhones and MPI offerings for non-handset applications such as MacBook and iPad series will significantly drive up its revenues and profits thanks to their higher unit prices and gross margins than traditional flexible boards, the industry sources said.

Flexium has reported its first-quarter 2021 revenues surged 54.9% on year to NT$7.13 billion (US$254.64 million), a new high for the same quarter. Its corresponding net earnings rose 40.6% on year reaching NT$517 million.

Communication applications contributed 54% of its first-quarter revenues, compared to 35% for PCs, and 11% for other consumer devices.