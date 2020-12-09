FPCB makers Flexium, Career Tech see bright prospects for 2021

Jay Liu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Though with a smaller presence in applications for new iPhones in 2020, Taiwan's flexible PCB (FPCB) makers Flexium Interconnect and Career Technology have benefited the most from robust sales of new iPad and MacBook series and they are both optimistic about brighter shipment prospects for 2021, according to industry sources.

Apple is expected to further expand the use of FPCB for its 2021 devices, and will rely on Flexium and Career Tech, apart from leading supplier Zhen Ding Technology, for more shipments of flexible boards than 2020 for its 2021 new Apple offerings, given the vendor's sound supply chain management strategy for diverse product lines, the sources said.

Flexium is expected to have LCP (liquid crystal polymer) flexible antenna boards as its mainstay product line for 2021, the sources said, adding that its new plant in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan has kicked off small-volume production of such boards in fourth-quarter 2020 for Apple Watch applications and will ramp up production for new iPhones in 2020 that are likely to adopt more LCP AiP antenna modules.

Career Tech reportedly is likely to return to the iPhone supply chain in 2021, offering flexible battery modules, and may also join the supply chain for new AirPods models, in addition to gaining a higher shipment ratio for MacBook and iPad applications next year. This, coupled with its mounting chance of supplying flexible antenna boards for non-Apple handset vendors in 2021, will usher in significant revenue increases for the company.

Flexium's November revenues rose 22.21% on year to NT$3.7 billion (US$131.17 million) and January-November revenues spiked 11.59% on year to NT$26.241 billion. Career Tech's revenues for the first 11 months of 2020 slipped 9.08% on year to NT$14.369 billion.