PCB maker Zhen Ding keenly exploring non-handset applications

Jay Liu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Taiwan's leading PCB vendor Zhen Ding Technology has been diversifying its target markets to rely less on handset applications, with the efforts set to bear fruit starting 2021.

Zhen Ding has reported its 2020 revenues rose 9.2% on year to NT$131.269 billion (US$4.69 billion), and is expected to log higher on-year revenue increases in 2021 on more shipments for non-handset applications, the sources said.

The company used to see its second-quarter revenues fall sequentially by around 10% in past years, but the shrinkage may narrow this year due to sales of miniLED backlight boards to a major US vendor and shipments for other non-handset applications, the sources said, adding that automotive board shipments from its newly acquired Mil Technology will also grow significantly this year, adding momentum to its one-stop shopping services.

Zhen Ding saw the revenue contribution ratio for handset applications, mainly flexible PCB (FPCB), drop to 70% in 2020, and the rate may fall further in 2021, the sources said. Nevertheless, shipments of flexible boards will continue to command over 70% of its total shipments this year as the company has secured new FPCB orders for notebooks and tablets.

In late 2020, the company kicked off construction of a new plant at its manufacturing complex in Huaian, China, which is slated for completion by the end of 2021 and will start commercial production of HDI boards in second-half 2022 at the earliest.

Zhen Ding has started production of BT substrates at its production base in Qinhuangdao, China, and has landed orders from vendors of handset APs, memory chips and MEMS devices. It is also building production lines for ABF substrates at its plant site in Shenzhen, China.