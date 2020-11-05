Zhen Ding enters high-frequency rigid PCB line via acquiring BoardTek

Jay Liu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Taiwan's PCB leader Zhen Ding Technology has completed its acquisition of local peer BoardTek Electronics as a wholly-owned subsidiary, which specializes in high-frequency rigid boards for network equipment, HPC and automotive applications.

Zhen Ding chairman Charles Shen said that through the acquisition the company can strengthen its competitiveness in automotive and high-frequency PCB segments and deepen its cooperation with world-class auto, communication, and AI cloud service clients.

He stressed that Zhen Ding and BoardTek can complement each other in product lines and technology R&D, and will generate strong synergy through integrating existing resources of both firms.

The deal will enable Zhen Ding to enter its newer application segments of automotive electronics, 5G infrastructure and AI cloud, industry sources said, adding that BoardTek has landed orders for rigid radar boards from leading international automotive components vendors and is also in the supply chains of European network equipment vendors including Ericsson.

Following the acquisition, Zhen Ding is also expected to more easily have its flexible PCBs applied to smaller network equipment or edge computing devices, the sources continued.

Zhen Ding has been striving to provide one-stop shopping service for clients. Besides the new high-frequency rigid PCB product line and stable capacity expansion for core flexible boards and SLP (substrate-like PCB) products, the company is also injecting more resources into the segment of rigid-flex board and super-thin PCB for mini LED application while strengthening its deployments in HDI boards and IC substrates, the sources said.

Zhen Ding Technology chairman Charles Shen

Photo: Jay Liu, Digitimes, November 2020