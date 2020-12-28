TCL refutes claim about planting backdoor software on TVs

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

China-based TV maker TCL has denied that it planted backdoor software in its TVs sold to the US market.

The denial comes in the wake of media reports about the US Department of Homeland Security investigating TCL for allegedly planting backdoor software onto TVs they made for their US-based partners.

TCL said that the company had not yet been informed by the US government concerning the reported investigation, and that the TVs it made are only pre-installed with operating systems developed by Roku and Google.

It said its actions all meet the industry's general rules, technological policies, local laws and security standards.

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, TV vendors have seen shipments surging in the second half of 2020, thanks to the stay-at-home economy, with panel prices still rising even when 2020 comes to a close, some market observers noted.

TCL's financial results showed that the company sold 7.24 million TVs in the third quarter of 2020, up 24.7% sequentially and 49.7% on year with sales for the first three quarter of 2020 arriving at 17.32 million units, up 14.4% on year.

TCL's biggest market in 2019 was still China with the US being the second largest, but in the first half of 2020, TCL's TV shipments to the US had surpassed those to China.

Currently, TCL's panels are mainly supplied by its subsidiary CSOT and Taiwan-based Innolux and AU Optronics (AUO). The company also obtained supply from China-based HKC and China Electronics Panda Crystal Technology.