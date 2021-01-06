IT + CE
Foxconn sees revenue hit record high in December
Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Foxconn Electronics (Hon Hai) has reported consolidated revenues increased 32.3% on year and 4.8% sequentially to NT$713.78 billion (US$25.51 billion) in December 2020, hitting a new record.

Foxconn saw consolidated revenues rise 55.5% sequentially and 15.3% on year to arrive at NT$2.01 trillion in the fourth quarter of 2020 with the annual amount for 2020 reaching N$5.36 trillion, up 0.31% on year.

Of Foxconn's four major businesses, components/others had the highest on-month revenue growth in December, followed by PC, consumer electronics and cloud computing network products. On a yearly basis, the consumer electronics business had the strongest growth, followed by PC, components/others and cloud network products.

Despite strong end-market demand for Apple's new iPhone 12 series, Foxconn's January-2021 revenues are unlikely to see significant growth due to seasonality and the impacts from the Lunar New Year holidays.

Photo: Digitimes file photo

