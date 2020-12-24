KYEC to raise capex to expand IC testing capacity in 2021

Julian Ho, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Testing house King Yuan Electronics (KYEC) is expected to budget a higher capex for 2021 than NT$8.5 billion (US$301.8 million) in 2020 to meet robust testing orders for 5G chips from leading IC designers in the US and Taiwan, according to industry sources.

Major chipmakers including Qualcomm and MediaTek are all aggressively deepening their presence in the segments of 5G SoCs, PMICs, and Wi-Fi 6 chips, significantly offsetting the impacts of the loss of Huawei/HiSilicon orders on KYEC and other peers and even enabling them to sustain high capacity utilization, the sources said.

In particular, MediaTek reportedly has secured sufficient capacity foundry support from TSMC since mid-2020, inspiring it to release as many backend testing orders as possible to KYEC and other partners. This in turn has driven KYEC to boost capex for 2021 to support capacity expansions at its plants in northern Taiwan, the sources noted.

KYEC has landed testing orders from the world's first-tier chipmakers, and its testing capacity gap left by Huawei/ HiSilicon starting September 15 has been fully filled by other chip vendors through the end of 2020 and first-half 2021, with their strong testing demand likely to last into second-half next year, the sources added.