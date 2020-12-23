Bits + chips
Automotive chip vendors seeking foundry support in Taiwan
Cage Chao, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Automotive chip vendors are striving for mid- and long-term capacity support from Taiwan-based foundries, according to sources at Taiwan-based fabless IC vendors.

The automotive chip market has been dominated by international IDMs, leaving little room for pure-play foundries to grow their presence in the field. Nevertheless, with IDMs outsourcing more of their production, coupled with promising EV demand outlook next year, foundries may have a good chance of capturing a larger pie of the automotive chip market, the sources indicated.

The escalating US-China trade war and ongoing COVID-19 pandemic have also placed Taiwan's chipmaking industry at an advantage, the sources said. Taiwan-based foundries, led by TSMC, are gearing up for a ramp-up in high-margin orders for automotive chips and solutions.

Foundries including TSMC and UMC have already been approached by automotive chip vendors, which anticipate their supply will fall short of demand over the coming year, the sources noted. Orders for automotive chips usually carry high ASP and are more stable than orders for mass-market solutions, and are therefore given priority amid tight foundry supply, the sources continued.

Realtime news
Latest Digitimes news
Around the web
Interviews
Topics
  • Huawei
Quarterly research reports

Taiwan LCD monitors – 3Q 2020

Taiwan LCD TVs – 3Q 2020

Taiwan large-size LCD panels – 3Q 2020

Special reports

Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2021 and beyond: Smartphones, notebooks and tablets

Outbreak impact: China smartphone and AP shipments

Coronavirus impact special report: Mobile devices

Research analysis
  1. Digitimes Research worldwide notebook shipment update – November 2020
  2. Samsung, LGD ramping up OLED panels for small- to medium-size applications, Digitimes Research says
  3. Global top-5 brands see combined shipments reach second highest level in November
This website adheres to all nine of NewsGuard's standards of credibility and transparency.
© 2020 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.