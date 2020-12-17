IT + CE
Taiwan 2020 output for automotive electronics estimated at NT$280 billion
Bryan Chuang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based makers of automotive electronic components and devices will generate NT$280 billion (US$9.72 billion) in output in 2020, according to Leu Jang-hwa, director general for Industrial Development Bureau.

Development of cars toward connected, autonomous, service/shared and electric has changed the conventional automobile ecosystem, Leu said. As Taiwan-based ICT makers are well known for their cost-efficiency and reliability, they could play more significant roles in the car industry, Leu noted.

According to the Ministtry of Economic Affairs (MOEA), Taiwan-based automotive electronics makers have focused on products used in power supply/transmission, ADAS, smart energy storage systems and electric buses.

Taiwan recorded NT$167.4 billion in car making and NT$186.1 billion in production for car components and parts in 2019.

EMS provider Foxconn Electronics has teamed up with Yulon Motor to develop MIH software/hardware-integrated open platform for developing electric vehicles (EVs), in a bid to help ICT and component makers who are interested in developing EVs but lack the experience and knowledge.

Realtime news
Latest Digitimes news
Around the web
Interviews
Topics
Quarterly research reports

Taiwan LCD monitors – 3Q 2020

Taiwan LCD TVs – 3Q 2020

Taiwan large-size LCD panels – 3Q 2020

Special reports

Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2021 and beyond: Smartphones, notebooks and tablets

Outbreak impact: China smartphone and AP shipments

Coronavirus impact special report: Mobile devices

Research analysis
  1. Global top-5 brands see combined shipments reach second highest level in November
  2. China IC foundry output to continue growth in 2021, says Digitimes Research
  3. EIH expanding e-paper ecosystem
This website adheres to all nine of NewsGuard's standards of credibility and transparency.
© 2020 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.