Taiwan 2020 output for automotive electronics estimated at NT$280 billion

Bryan Chuang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based makers of automotive electronic components and devices will generate NT$280 billion (US$9.72 billion) in output in 2020, according to Leu Jang-hwa, director general for Industrial Development Bureau.

Development of cars toward connected, autonomous, service/shared and electric has changed the conventional automobile ecosystem, Leu said. As Taiwan-based ICT makers are well known for their cost-efficiency and reliability, they could play more significant roles in the car industry, Leu noted.

According to the Ministtry of Economic Affairs (MOEA), Taiwan-based automotive electronics makers have focused on products used in power supply/transmission, ADAS, smart energy storage systems and electric buses.

Taiwan recorded NT$167.4 billion in car making and NT$186.1 billion in production for car components and parts in 2019.

EMS provider Foxconn Electronics has teamed up with Yulon Motor to develop MIH software/hardware-integrated open platform for developing electric vehicles (EVs), in a bid to help ICT and component makers who are interested in developing EVs but lack the experience and knowledge.