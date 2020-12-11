Mobiletron constructing factory

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Automotive electronic component maker Mobiletron Electronics has disclosed it is constructing a factory in central Taiwan, with one of the floors to be used by its subsidiary RAC Electric Vehicles to produce electric buses and driving chassis, and the remaining spaces to be devoted to its own production.

With investment of NT$2.5 billion (US$86.5 million), the factory will be completed in third-quarter 2021 and volume production will begin in December 2021, it said.

RAC will have annual production capacity of 1,700 electric buses and 7,000 sets of driving chassis, each of of which will come with a power battery system, an electric driving system and an electric/electronic control system, it said.

RAC has developed a standard electric bus model measuring 12m x 2.5m x 3.5m in dimension and 12,140kg in weight. It has a maximum speed of 110km/hour, endurance running distance (fully holding passengers on urban roads) of 280-300km and loading capacity of 58 passengers. The company has shipped 34 electric buses to local bus service operators in 2020.

Mobiletron has reported consolidated revenues of NT$211.6 million for November, slipping 15.20% sequentially but growing 3.62% on year.

Automotive electronic components accounted for 61.18% of the January-November consolidated revenues, Li-battery smart industrial tools for 36.50%, and electric buses and smart energy storage systems for 2.31%. The domestic market accounted for 3.33% of the consolidated revenues, North and Latin Americas for 56.52%, Europe for 16.32%, Asia except Taiwan for 21.67%, and others for 2.16%.

For the first three quarters of 2020, Mobiletron posted gross margin of 30.49%, operating profit of NT$13.8 million, and net profit of NT$24.2 million.