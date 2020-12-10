Bits + chips
Walsin to boost LTCC filter, automotive MLCC capacity in 2021
Jane Wang, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Passive component maker Walsin Technology has disclosed plans to expand production capacity for LTCC filters and automotive MLCCs next year at its manufacturing facilities in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan, with the capacity expansion to consume the bulk of its 2021 capex.

As major automotive clients usually ask suppliers to operate independent production lines for auto-use passive components they need, Walsin has set up an automotive capacitor plant in Malaysia through its Japan subsidiary Kamaya Electric and will also establish dedicated production lines in Kaohsiung next year for automotive MLCCs, seeking to meet growing demand for new energy vehicles, the company said

Walsin has seen its chip resistor and MLCC capacity utilization stay at a high of 90% since second-quarter 2020, with robust demand for 5G base station, handset, notebook, server, and gaming machine applications continuing to drive up its shipments in the second half of the year.

Its November revenues rose 6.32% sequentially and 54.28% on year to NT$3.486 billion (US$123.52 million) and January-November revenues expanded 15.99% on year to NT$32.237 billion.

The company expects its passive components shipments for cloud servers, HPC devices, AIoT systems and autonomous vehicles will grow significantly in 2021.

Realtime news
Latest Digitimes news
Around the web
Interviews
Topics
Quarterly research reports

Taiwan LCD monitors – 3Q 2020

Taiwan LCD TVs – 3Q 2020

Taiwan large-size LCD panels – 3Q 2020

Special reports

Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2021 and beyond: Smartphones, notebooks and tablets

Outbreak impact: China smartphone and AP shipments

Coronavirus impact special report: Mobile devices

Research analysis
  1. EIH expanding e-paper ecosystem
  2. dToF likely to be mainstream 3D depth-sensing technology in 2021
  3. Global server shipments to rise 5.6% on year in 2021, says Digitimes Research
© 2020 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.