Walsin to boost LTCC filter, automotive MLCC capacity in 2021

Jane Wang, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Passive component maker Walsin Technology has disclosed plans to expand production capacity for LTCC filters and automotive MLCCs next year at its manufacturing facilities in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan, with the capacity expansion to consume the bulk of its 2021 capex.

As major automotive clients usually ask suppliers to operate independent production lines for auto-use passive components they need, Walsin has set up an automotive capacitor plant in Malaysia through its Japan subsidiary Kamaya Electric and will also establish dedicated production lines in Kaohsiung next year for automotive MLCCs, seeking to meet growing demand for new energy vehicles, the company said

Walsin has seen its chip resistor and MLCC capacity utilization stay at a high of 90% since second-quarter 2020, with robust demand for 5G base station, handset, notebook, server, and gaming machine applications continuing to drive up its shipments in the second half of the year.

Its November revenues rose 6.32% sequentially and 54.28% on year to NT$3.486 billion (US$123.52 million) and January-November revenues expanded 15.99% on year to NT$32.237 billion.

The company expects its passive components shipments for cloud servers, HPC devices, AIoT systems and autonomous vehicles will grow significantly in 2021.