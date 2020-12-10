Bits + chips
TSMC posts increased November revenue
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

TSMC has reported consolidated revenue of NT$124.87 billion (US$4.42 billion) for November 2020, up 4.7% sequentially and 15.7% on year.

TSMC disclosed its cumulative 2020 revenue through November grew 26.4% from a year earlier to NT$1.22 trillion.

TSMC estimated previously fourth-quarter revenue at between US$12.4 billion and US$12.7 billion representing a 3.4% sequential increase at the midpoint. The foundry saw its revenue hit a record high of NT$356.43 billion in the third quarter.

TSMC at its October investors meeting also raised its revenue outlook this year to a 30% rise (in US dollar term).

