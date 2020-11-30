Foxconn developing server manufacturing capability at Wisconsin plant

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Foxconn Technology Group (Hon Hai Precision Industry) has disclosed it is developing manufacturing capability catering to local needs for datacenters and high performance computing (HPC) applications at its Wisconsin site in the US.

The EMS provider made the disclosure in reponse to claims that it had obtained server orders from Google and would fulfill them from the Wisconsin plant. But Foxconn did not comment on the claims about Google's orders.

Foxconn chairman Young-Way Liu also pointed out the products to be manufactured at the Wisconsin plant will be decided mainly by clients and market demand. Liu believes the plant is suitable for manufacturing products such as servers.

The server business has become a key growth driver for Foxconn in the recent years and is expected to contribute nearly NT$1 trillion (US$34.76 billion) in sales a year. Of the amount, 30% will be coming from cloud computing service providers.

Foxconn is currently a partner of Amazon, Microsoft and several Chinese server companies and datacenter operators, according to industry sources.