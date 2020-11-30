IT + CE
Foxconn developing server manufacturing capability at Wisconsin plant
Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Foxconn Technology Group (Hon Hai Precision Industry) has disclosed it is developing manufacturing capability catering to local needs for datacenters and high performance computing (HPC) applications at its Wisconsin site in the US.

The EMS provider made the disclosure in reponse to claims that it had obtained server orders from Google and would fulfill them from the Wisconsin plant. But Foxconn did not comment on the claims about Google's orders.

Foxconn chairman Young-Way Liu also pointed out the products to be manufactured at the Wisconsin plant will be decided mainly by clients and market demand. Liu believes the plant is suitable for manufacturing products such as servers.

The server business has become a key growth driver for Foxconn in the recent years and is expected to contribute nearly NT$1 trillion (US$34.76 billion) in sales a year. Of the amount, 30% will be coming from cloud computing service providers.

Foxconn is currently a partner of Amazon, Microsoft and several Chinese server companies and datacenter operators, according to industry sources.

Realtime news
Latest Digitimes news
Around the web
Interviews
Topics
Quarterly research reports

Taiwan small- to mid-size LCD panels – 3Q 2020

Global tablet market – 3Q 2020

China smartphone AP shipments – 3Q 2020

Special reports

Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2021 and beyond: Smartphones, notebooks and tablets

Outbreak impact: China smartphone and AP shipments

Coronavirus impact special report: Mobile devices

Research analysis
  1. Digitimes Research worldwide notebook shipment update – October 2020
  2. Top-5 notebook brands see October shipments hit year's new high, says Digitimes Research
  3. Taiwan top-3 foundries to see combined revenue surge 30% in 2020, says Digitimes Research
© 2020 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.