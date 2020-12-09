Taiwan to invest NT$8 billion over 5 years in quantum computing R&D

Bryan Chuang, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Taiwan's Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST), Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) and Academia Sinica are set to invest a total of NT$8 billion (US$280.7 million) over five years to establish an R&D team to enhance Taiwan's quantum computing development.

In the past, the Taiwan government only injected around NT$70 million a year to develop quantum computing technologies via research and academic bodies, but as the technology now promises great importance for information security, industries, finance and national defense, MOST has decided to up its budget to NT$4 billion over five years with the remaining amount to be invested by the other two.

MOST minister Tsung-Tsong Wu pointed out that the team will focus on R&D of quantum components, quantum computers, quantum algorithm and quantum communication and will recruit talent and teams from different fields to develop applications that suit Taiwan's ecosystem.

Chyou-Huey Chiou, director for MOEA's Departmenr of Industrial Technology Department, said budgets will be allocated for Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) to design and manufacture quantum simulator and modules for quantum key distribution.

Wu also pointed out that MOST will cooperate with Ministry of Education (MOE) to nurture talent and startups for quantum development. He also urged Taiwanese enterprises to step up effort in assisting the quantum computing development in Taiwan.

Since the US is currently ahead in the development of advanced quantum technologies, Taiwan will also strengthen its cooperation with the US-based institutions in related topics, Wu said.

Photo: Micahel Lee, Digitimes, December 2020