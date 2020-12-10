Dell forms Digi-Data Alliance

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Dell has formed Digi-Data Alliance with 12 initial partners in a bid to help Taiwan-based enterprises realize capitalization of data and speed up digital transformation, according to Terence Liao, general manager for Dell Technologies Taiwan.

The 12 initial partners include Ericsson, Nvidia, VMware, Institute for Information Industry (III), Far EasTone Telecommunications, Delta Electronics, Sysage Technology, Systex and Dynamic Computing Technology.

Fast growing application of AI, machine learning, 5G, IoT, big data analytics, AR/VR and other innovative technologies is producing enormous amounts of data which is crucial for enterprises to actualize commercial value, Liao said.

According to Dell's surveys, 75% of enterprises' data will be from outside datacenters, cloud computing facilities, edge devices, IoT devices, autonomous vehicles in 2025, and the global total volume of data will increase from 33ZB at present to 175ZB in 2025 at a CAGR of 61%, Liao noted. However, a major barrier to enterprises' digital transformation is their inability to derive valuable insight from data, Liao added.

For digital transformation, enterprises have to change their mentaility from "cloud-first" to "data-first," which is the basis for the alliance's work to help industries in Taiwan establish data-driven digital ecosystems, Liao noted.

The alliance will help Taiwan-based enterprises in collecting, computing and analyzing data to enable flows of data from edge to core and cloud according enterprises' demand, Liao explained.

