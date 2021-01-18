Dell optimistic about emerging technology development in 2021, says company CTO

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Dell is optimistic about the development of quantum technologies, heterogeneous architecture of semiconductors, 5G and edge computing in 2021, according to company CTO John Roese.

Roese, at a recent online conference with the press in the Greater China region, pointed out that Dell has injected a total of US$20 billion over the past five fiscal years to conduct R&D with 85% of its engineers focusing on software development.

Roese believes quantum computing will not become useful for another 3-5 years and for the technology to completely change the IT industry, a wait of at least 10 years is still necessary. However, he expects more developers to be able to try out quantum computing in 2021.

Starting 2021, semiconductors are shifting from homogeneous architecture computing to heterogeneous one. In heterogeneous architecture, accelerators will coexist with the core and assist the core to process data and AI functionalities. This will significantly change the semiconductor industry and start a re-form of the industry, Roese stated.

5G will become independent in 2021 as it will longer be an extension of 4G, but the technology can only provide limited benefits to consumers, making enterprises the key users. Deployments of private and public 5G networks and software-defined networking and open-sources architectures will be the major applications of the technology, Roese noted.

Edge computing began taking off in 2020 and should become more mature in 2021, said Roese.