IT + CE
Dell optimistic about emerging technology development in 2021, says company CTO
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Dell is optimistic about the development of quantum technologies, heterogeneous architecture of semiconductors, 5G and edge computing in 2021, according to company CTO John Roese.

Roese, at a recent online conference with the press in the Greater China region, pointed out that Dell has injected a total of US$20 billion over the past five fiscal years to conduct R&D with 85% of its engineers focusing on software development.

Roese believes quantum computing will not become useful for another 3-5 years and for the technology to completely change the IT industry, a wait of at least 10 years is still necessary. However, he expects more developers to be able to try out quantum computing in 2021.

Starting 2021, semiconductors are shifting from homogeneous architecture computing to heterogeneous one. In heterogeneous architecture, accelerators will coexist with the core and assist the core to process data and AI functionalities. This will significantly change the semiconductor industry and start a re-form of the industry, Roese stated.

5G will become independent in 2021 as it will longer be an extension of 4G, but the technology can only provide limited benefits to consumers, making enterprises the key users. Deployments of private and public 5G networks and software-defined networking and open-sources architectures will be the major applications of the technology, Roese noted.

Edge computing began taking off in 2020 and should become more mature in 2021, said Roese.

Latest Digitimes news
Around the web
Interviews
Topics
Quarterly research reports

Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond

Taiwan LCD monitors – 3Q 2020

Taiwan LCD TVs – 3Q 2020

Special reports

Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2021

China semiconductor industry: From 13th 5-year Plan to 14th 5-year Plan, 2015-2025

Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond

Research analysis
  1. Japan setting up nationwide smart logistics platform
  2. Global smartphone shipments dip 8.8% in 2020, says Digitimes Research
  3. Samsung to advance QLED, microLED TV technologies in 2021
This website adheres to all nine of NewsGuard's standards of credibility and transparency.
© 2021 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.