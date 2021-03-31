Over 65% of global GDP to come from digital products, services in 2022, says Dell Taiwan GM

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

The pandemic has been accelerating digital transformation at enterprises and industries worldwide with over 65% of global GDP estimated to come from digital products and services in 2022, and many sectors including healthcare, catering, manufacturing and retail are fast creating brand-new digital business models via AI and 5G applications, according to Terence Liao, general manager at Dell Taiwan.

Liao urged enterprises to step up data-driven innovations to create new values so as to stay competitive and even outperform peers in the digital era.

Liao said global enterprises will experience a CAGR of 27% in data volumes generated ubiquitously and may triple their data storage demand in the next five years. He continued that enterprises must seek ways to turn big data into valuable solutions conducive to business promotion.

To help enterprises accelerate data-driven transformation, Dell has set up a Digi-Data Alliance with 12 initial partners in Taiwan, aiming to promote digital transformation among businesses in high-tech manufacturing, export processing, financial services, healthcare and precision machinery sectors.