Bits + chips
Yageo, Walsin post revenue increases in November
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

MLCC and chip resistor specialists Yageo and Walsin Technology have reported sequential increases of 6.5% and 6.3%, respectively, in November revenues.

Yageo generated consolidated revenue of NT$7.67 billion (US$271.6 million) in November 2020, up a robust 117.9% on year. Revenue totaled NT$60.33 billion for the first 11 months of this year, rising 58.6% from the same period in 2019.

Yageo indicated previously that its MLCC and chip resistor capacity utilization has been rising, while tantalum capacitor production lines are running at full capacity utilization. Besides, Yageo through its previous acquisitions of Kemet Electronics and Pulse Electronics has managed to boost sales of specialty and high-end offerings as a proportion of company revenue to about 70%.

Market watchers expect Yageo to enjoy an over 60% profit surge in 2020, with EPS surpassing US$25. Yageo is also expected to see its revenue hit an annual high this year.

Fellow passive component company Walsin posted consolidated revenue of NT$3.49 billion for November 2020, up 54.3% on year. The company's cumulative 2020 revenue through November increased nearly 16% from a year earlier to NT$32.24 billion.

Specializing in MLCCs and chip resistors, Walsin has seen clear order visibility for the next three months, the company was quoted as saying in previous reports. Walsin has utilized more than 90% of production capacity, with days-of-inventory already falling below two months.

