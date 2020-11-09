Yageo October revenues more than double on year

Jane Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Passive component maker Yageo has reported revenues of NT$7.201 billion (US$252.4 million) for October, down 6% sequentially but up 123.4% on year.

Year-to-date revenues totaled NT$52.656 billion, increasing 52.6% from a year earlier.

The sequential decline was due to reduced work days in October during China's National Day holiday.

Despite the impact of the lingering pandemic and uncertainty amid global tensions, Yageo has continued ramping up the capacity utilization rates for MLCC parts and chip resistors in light of steady device demand in the end market, according to company sources.

The company also noted that the inventory level of finished products is currently below 60 days, which falls short of a healthy level of 90-100 days.

In particular, the company said that its facilities for tantalum capacitors (TC) are currently running at full capacity as the supply of such components has remained tight since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Yageo is currently rolling out TCs from its subsidiary, Kemet Electronics, and does not rule out the possibility of further ramping up the production capacity at Kemet, which holds a 30% share of global TC market at present.