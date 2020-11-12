Yageo enjoys profit rise in 3Q20

Jane Wang, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Passive component vendor Yageo has announced net profits surged 10.1% sequentially and 80% on year to NT$3.63 billion (US$127.1 million) in the third quarter of 2020, with EPS reaching NT$7.37.

Yageo's net profits for the first three quarters of 2020 totaled NT$9.27 billion, rising 55.5% on year. EPS for the nine-month period came to NT$20.03, compared with NT$14.26 during the same period in 2019.

Yageo posted a 37.4% gross margin in the third quarter of 2020, up 6.4pp on year. Gross margin for the first three quarters of the year arrived at 40.1%, up 3.6pp from the same period in 2019.

Yageo started recognizing sales generated by its newly-acquired Kemet Electronics, which specializes in high-end and niche-market segments, in July. The recognized sales boosted Yageo's sales of high-margin offerings in the third quarter, when sales generated from consumer electronics applications fell below 50% as a proportion of company revenue.

In addition to its tantalum capacitor market leadership, Kemet specializes in high-end MLCCs for aerospace, automotive, healthcare, industrial, and 5G communication.

Yageo indicated its MLCC and chip resistor capacity utilization has been rising, while tantalum capacitor production lines are running at full capacity utilization. Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and uncertainty arising from trade disputes among major countries, Yageo expects end-market demand to see stable growth in the fourth quarter.

Yageo posts profit surge in 3Q20

Photo: Digitimes file photo