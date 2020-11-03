Walsin to grow stake in Silitech

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Passive component maker Walsin Technology has announced plans to increase its stake in its affiliate, Silitech Technology, to 24.9%, looking to forge a closer tie between the two companies and eyeing automotive electronics market opportunities.

Walsin will replace Lite-On Technology as the largest shareholder of Silitech, which specializes in handset chassis and keypads.

Walsin expects to work more closely with Silitech, with plans to assist in the affiliate's business transformation. Silitech will move forward targeting automotive and other "blue ocean" market opportunities, according to TC Lee, spokesperson for Walsin.

Specializing in MLCCs and chip resistors, Walsin sees clear order visibility for the next three months, said Lee. Walsin has already utilized more than 90% of production capacity, with days-of-inventory falling below two months.

Also a supplier of LTCC (low temperature co-fired ceramic) components, Walsin expects to raise its quotes to reflect tight supply. LTCC demand for 5G related device applications will be rising robustly in the future, Lee indicated.

Walsin reported revenue of NT$10.33 billion (US$361.1 million) for the third quarter of 2020, up 17.7% sequentially and 42.5% on year. Revenue totaled NT$25.47 billion for the first three quarters of the year, rising 8.7% from the same period in 2019.

Walsin spokesperson TC Lee

Photo: Julian Ho, Digitimes, November 2020