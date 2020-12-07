SK Hynix unveils 176-layer 4D NAND flash

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

SK Hynix has developed what the company claims is the industry's most multilayered 176-layer 512Gb triple-level cell (TLC) 4D NAND flash, and started delivering the chip samples to controller companies recently.

SK Hynix noted it has been promoting 4D technology from the 96-layer NAND flash products that combine the company's in-house developed charge trap flash (CTF) with high-integrated peri under cell (PUC) technology. The new 176-layer NAND flash is the company's third-generation 4D product, which delivers a 35% improvement in bit productivity when compared to the previous generation. The read speed of cell increased by 20% over the previous generation adopting 2-division cell array selection technology, while the data transfer speed has been improved by 33% to 1.6Gbps adopting speed-up technology without increasing the number of processes.

Starting with mobile solution products that have improved maximum read speed by 70% and maximum write speed by 35% in mid 2021, SK Hynix plans to release consumer and enterprise SSDs sequentially expanding its application market of the products.

SK Hynix also has plans to develop one terabit (Tb) products with doubled density based on 176-layer 4D NAND.

"NAND flash industries are striving to improve technologies for high integration and maximum productivity at the same time," said Jung Dal Choi, head of NAND development at SK Hynix. "SK Hynix, as a pioneer of 4D NAND, will lead the NAND flash market with the industry's highest productivity and technology."