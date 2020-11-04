SK Hynix posts sequential profit surge in 3Q20

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

SK Hynix has reported operating profits surged over 100% sequentially to KRW1.3 trillion (US$1.14 billion) in the third quarter of 2020, when revenue grew 19% on year to KRW8.13 trillion.

SK Hynix saw its gross margin climb to 16% in the third quarter from 7% a year earlier. Compared to the second quarter, revenue were down 6% while gross margin slid 7pp.

SK Hynix generated net profits of KRW1.08 trillion in the third quarter of 2020, up 118% on year but down 15% on quarter.

SK Hynix indicated despite recovery in mobile DRAM demand, weak server DRAM and SSD demand, as well as falling chip prices, dragged down the company's revenue and operating profits during the third quarter.

SK Hynix disclosed its DRAM bit shipments increased 4% sequentially in the third quarter, but ASPs went down 7%. Meanwhile, the company saw its NAND flash bit shipments climb 9% on quarter, whereas ASPs fell 10%.

Looking forward, SK Hynix will be expanding sales of its 1Ynm LPDDR5 DRAM while growing its presence in the UFS uMCP market. The company will also focus more on high-capacity server products and HBM devices aiming to enhance its server DRAM market presence.

As for NAND flash, SK Hynix will be expanding sales of 128-layer 3D NAND chips for profit reasons, the company continued.

Commenting on its planned acquisition of Intel's NAND memory and storage business, SK Hynix CEO Seok-Hee Lee said "the company seeks to establish a balanced business structure between DRAM and NAND flash. The expected synergy effects from this acquisition will bring both economic and social values to not only the global ICT industry including our customers and partners, but also all the stakeholders."