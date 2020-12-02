SK Hynix resumes production at China plant

Amy Fan, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

SK Hynix has obtained permission from the local government to resume operation at its plant in Chongqing, China, according to the South Korea-based memory vendor. The plant was shut down temporarily for COVID-19 inspections.

One employee at the plant tested positive for COVID-19 when he returned to Korea. SK Hynix said it has completed conducting coronavirus related inspections for other employees stationed at the plant, who all tested negative.

SK Hynix' Chongqing plant provides backend services for flash memory. The vendor also has a wafer fab in Wuxi, China dedicated to NAND flash production.