Bits + chips
SK Hynix resumes production at China plant
Amy Fan, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

SK Hynix has obtained permission from the local government to resume operation at its plant in Chongqing, China, according to the South Korea-based memory vendor. The plant was shut down temporarily for COVID-19 inspections.

One employee at the plant tested positive for COVID-19 when he returned to Korea. SK Hynix said it has completed conducting coronavirus related inspections for other employees stationed at the plant, who all tested negative.

SK Hynix' Chongqing plant provides backend services for flash memory. The vendor also has a wafer fab in Wuxi, China dedicated to NAND flash production.

Latest Digitimes news
Around the web
Interviews
Topics
Quarterly research reports

Taiwan large-size LCD panels – 3Q 2020

Taiwan small- to mid-size LCD panels – 3Q 2020

Global tablet market – 3Q 2020

Special reports

Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2021 and beyond: Smartphones, notebooks and tablets

Outbreak impact: China smartphone and AP shipments

Coronavirus impact special report: Mobile devices

Research analysis
  1. Digitimes Research worldwide notebook shipment update – October 2020
  2. Top-5 notebook brands see October shipments hit year's new high, says Digitimes Research
  3. Taiwan top-3 foundries to see combined revenue surge 30% in 2020, says Digitimes Research
© 2020 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.