Bits + chips
ASE to hire over 3,000 for plant in southern Taiwan
Julian Ho, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Backend house ASE Technology has announced plans to recruit over 3,000 engineers and technicians for its factory complex in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan seeking to better meet robust backend demand from 5G, notebook, tablet and networking segments in 2021.

ASE Technology said 2021 will be the best timing for the company to expand capacity to embrace growth momentum driven by 5G-related applications, and it will enforce two recruitment events in November-December to seek the first batch of new talent needed for the capacity expansion at its K11 fab.

The company said it is looking to hire mostly process engineers, R&D engineers, automation engineers, equipment engineers and fundamental-level technicians.

Latest Digitimes news
Around the web
Interviews
Topics
Quarterly research reports

China smartphone AP shipments – 3Q 2020

China smartphone market and industry – 3Q 2020

Taiwan notebooks – 3Q 2020

Special reports

Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2021 and beyond: Smartphones, notebooks and tablets

Outbreak impact: China smartphone and AP shipments

Coronavirus impact special report: Mobile devices

Research analysis
  1. Top-5 notebook brands see October shipments hit year's new high, says Digitimes Research
  2. Taiwan top-3 foundries to see combined revenue surge 30% in 2020, says Digitimes Research
  3. Taiwan large-size panel shipments to drop in 4Q20, says Digitimes Research
© 2020 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.