ASE to hire over 3,000 for plant in southern Taiwan

Julian Ho, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Backend house ASE Technology has announced plans to recruit over 3,000 engineers and technicians for its factory complex in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan seeking to better meet robust backend demand from 5G, notebook, tablet and networking segments in 2021.

ASE Technology said 2021 will be the best timing for the company to expand capacity to embrace growth momentum driven by 5G-related applications, and it will enforce two recruitment events in November-December to seek the first batch of new talent needed for the capacity expansion at its K11 fab.

The company said it is looking to hire mostly process engineers, R&D engineers, automation engineers, equipment engineers and fundamental-level technicians.