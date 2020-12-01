Taiwan backend firms, IC distributors to gain from fresh US ban on Chinese peers

Julian Ho, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

The US Department of Commerce reportedly will place another 89 Chinese tech firms on its MEU (military end user) control list including JCET's subsidiary STATS ChipPAC and IC distributor Arrow Asia Pac in Hong Kong, and their counterparts in Taiwan are expected to benefit as a result, according to industry sources.

Suppliers will be banned from delivering shipments involving US technology and equipment to the Chinese firms on the MEU list before obtaining an export license from the US government, the sources said.

Taiwan's backend houses including ASE Technology, King Yuan Electronics, Sigurd Microelectronics, Ardentec, Greatek Electronics and OSE, as well as IC distributors WGP Holdings and WT Microelectronics, Supreme Electronics and Edom Technology are expected to embrace a major shift of orders if STATS ChipPAC and Arrow Asia Pac are blacklisted.

Taiwan will be in pole position to benefit from the growing shift of orders out of China amid the lingering US-China trade tensions and the pandemic-induced IC demand supporting remote work and study applications, given its solid clustering of comprehensive semiconductor supply chain including foundry and backend houses, the sources added