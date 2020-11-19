Solid capacitor supplier Apaq to see strong 4Q20

Jane Wang, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Apaq Technology saw its cumulative 2020 revenue through October rise 26.8% on year, thanks to robust orders for motherboards, graphics cards and game consoles. The solid electrolytic capacitor maker expects the sales growth momentum to carry on in the fourth quarter, judging from clear order visibility for the quarter.

Specializing in solid capacitors, Apaq claimed it grabs the biggest share of the global wound capacitor market. In the stacked capacitor segment, the Taiwan-based supplier ranked second trailing only behind Panasonic.

Apaq reported revenue reached a record high of NT$742 million (US$26 million) in the third quarter of 2020, while gross margin climbed to 32% from 26% during the same period last year. The company generated net profits of NT$89 million during the quarter.

Apaq saw its October revenue fall 27% on month, due mainly to materials shortages facing downstream motherboard and graphics card makers. Shipments to those clients will return to normal in November and December, according to the solid capacitor supplier.

Apaq is expected to see nearly 60% of revenue generated from orders placed by motherboard and graphics card brand vendors and contract manufacturers in 2020, followed by sales from orders for notebook related applications with 23%, orders for HPC related applications with 9%, and those for servers with 3%.

The arrival of 5G will boost substantially revenue generated from orders for HPC and server related applications in 2021, Apaq continued.

In addition, Apaq disclosed plans to build additional capacity next year to satisfy robust end-market demand.

Apaq optimistic about solid capacitor demand for HPC and server related applications in 2021

Photo: Digitimes file photo