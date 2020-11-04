Global demand for EVs, PHEVs to grow in 2021

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Global demand for electric vehicles (EVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) is expected to keep growing in 2021, according to industry sources.

In Europe, subsidization for EV purchases and taxes imposed on fuel cars with carbon emissions exceeding limits will drive sales of EVs and PHEVs, the sources said.

Development and production of EVs is more expensive and less profitable than fule cars for traditional carmakers. But fuel car makers are likely to modify ICEs (internal combustion engines) and develop 48V mild-hybrid EVs or 12V micro-hybrid EVs to meet required carbon emissions requirements, with cost much less than that for producing EVs, the sources noted.

PHEVs, 48V mild-hybrid EVs and 12V micro-hybrid EVs are estimated to reduce carbon emissions by 50-75%, 13-21% and 3-4% respectively.

China aims to hike the proportion for new energy cars to 20% of all new cars sold in 2025 and 50% in 2035, while the remaining 50% will be hybrid EVs.

The UK and France will prohibit sales of fuel cars beginning 2035 and 2040 respectively, while Japan aims to have EVs and hybrid EVs take up 50-70% of new car sales in 2030.