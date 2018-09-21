Sony Mobile takes on Apple, Oppo in Taiwan with Xperia XZ3

Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Undeterred by the launch of iPhone XS and XS Max, Sony Mobile Communications has introduced its Xperia XZ3 in the Taiwan market, with the availability to begin in early October at NT$25,990 (US$846).

To encourage consumers to buy the new model, the vendor will accept pre-orders with a deposit of only NT$2,000 from September 22 to October 4, and will also hand out a NT$2,690 Bluetooth earphone for those online buyers registered prior to October 31, according to Sony Mobile Taiwan.

The Xperia XZ3 comes with a 6-inch 18:9 OLED display with a resolution of 1440 pixels by 2880 pixels and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 CPU. And for the Taiwan market, the phone is packed with 6GB RAM/64GB ROM instead of a standard version of 4GB RAM/64GB ROM.

Meanwhile, the 5.8-inch iPhone XS is available in the local market from NT$35,900 to NT$48,900, depending on storage capacities. The 6.5-inch iPhone XS Max is available from NT$39,900-NT$52,900.

The Xperia XZ3 is taking directly on Oppo's Find X, which was launched in Taiwan in mid-August at NT$25,990 for a standard version packed with 8GB RAM/128ROM.

Sony Mobile launches Xperia XZ 3 in Taiwan

Photo: Company