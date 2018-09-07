Competition in smartphone market to heat up in 4Q18

Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Despite a slow growth in the global smartphone space, competition in the market is set to intensify in the fourth quarter of 2018 as most handset brands are ready to launch new models to grab a larger slice of the market, according to industry sources.

Continuing its established policy of focusing on high-end models, Sony Mobile Communications has unveiled its new flagship, the Xperia XZ3, at the recently concluded IFA 2018.

The Xperia XZ3, which features a curved QHD display supporting HDR technology and an AI-based side menu for operation control, is believed to be able to extend the product life cycle of the brand's Xperia XZ lineup, the sources commented.

Huawei did not unveil new models at IFA, but managed to steal the spotlight by announcing its next-generation Kirin 980 chipset, built using a 7nm process at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC).

Huawei also made a preemptive announcement that it plans to unveil a new model of its Mate 20 family lineup in London in October, in time for the year-end shopping season and competing with Apple's new iPhone devices to be released in September.

The availability of the high-efficiency, highly integrated and AI-centric Kirin 980 chipsets will not only enhance Huawei's competitiveness but also help advance the development of related handset-use ICs in China, stated the sources.

Huawei also claimed that it has shipped over 10 million P20 series devices since their launch five months ago. Market sources expect Huawei to continue to leverage the sentiment to further ramp up shipments in the second half.

Two other China-based brands, Oppo and Vivo, have just released their respective flagship models, the Find X and Vivo NEX, recently, vying for larger shares in the high-end segment, the sources noted.

Meanwhile, LG Electronics unveiled two models, the G7 One and G7 Fit, at IFA. The LG G7 One, which features a 6.1-inch super LCD notch display, is believed to be the most powerful Android One phone ever launched, said the sources.

