EUV orders to drive ASML revenue growth in 2Q18

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

ASML expects to post revenues of between EUR2.5 billion (US$3.1 billion) and EUR2.6 billion in the second quarter of 2018, up from EUR2.29 billion in the prior quarter. A significant increase in EUV sales will be driving the revenue growth in the second quarter, according to the lithography equipment vendor.

"Our first quarter sales were somewhat stronger than expected and our gross margin was above our guidance, mostly driven by the volume and mix of our DUV and holistic litho products," said ASML president and CEO Peter Wennink. "During the quarter we shipped three EUV systems and an additional system is in the process of being shipped. The continued growth of our EUV business is confirmed by nine more orders for NXE:3400B EUV systems in Q1."

"Customers have publicly discussed taking EUV into high volume production starting by the end of this year," Wennink continued. "We will support this launch with a plan to ship 20 EUV systems in 2018 and have production capacity for at least 30 systems in 2019. Furthermore, regarding the next-generation EUV platform, High-NA, we received the first four orders from three customers and we also sold options to buy eight more systems."

High-NA, an extension of EUV lithography, will enable geometric chip scaling beyond the next decade offering a resolution and overlay capability which is 70% better than today's most advanced EUV systems, ASML claimed.

Throughput of ASML's EUV platform continued to improve with more than 125 wafers per hour measured at a customer site, the company continued. It has also demonstrated 140 wafers per hour at ASML.

In ASML's DUV business, the latest NXT machines have shown capability to run in excess of the productivity milestone of 6,000 wafers per day, the company indicated.

ASML has also shipped multiple e-beam-based pattern fidelity metrology systems (ePfm5) which deliver high resolution capability to detect systematic defects. The product, ePfm5, was co-developed between ASML and electron beam (e-beam) inspection equipment specialist Hermes Microvision, which ASML acquired in late 2016.