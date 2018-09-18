Acer expects gaming monitor sales to hike in 2018

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Acer expects revenues generated from its gaming monitor line to register a double-digit increase in 2018, driven by strong sales of models with Ultra HD resolutions.

Acer expects Ultra HD resolutions to become one of the mainstream specifications for gaming monitors in the second half of 2018 and the whole of 2019.

Acer introduced its new gaming monitors under the Predator and Nitro series at IFA 2018 and its gaming monitor sales in Germany are also expected to rise 20% on year in 2018.

The company has released a few more Ultra HD gaming monitors including the Predator XB273K and the Nitro XV273K recently to fill the gaps of its product lineup for the second half, said Victor Chien, president of Acer's Digital Display business.

Acer's Predator X27 released in the first half of 2018 is priced at US$2,199, targeting the high-end sector, and the new Ultra HD monitors for the second half of the year will be for the US$1,299-1,499 and US$899 price segments, Chien noted.

The new Predator XB273K features a resolution of 3,840 by 2,160 and support a 144Hz refresh rate and Nvidia's G-Sync technology.

The Nitro XV273K is a 27-inch Ultra HD monitor, featuring AMD's Radeon FreeSync technology as well as Visual Response Boost and a 144Hz refresh rate.

With the addition of the new Nitro monitor, Acer currently has three monitor products under the Nitro series: The Nitro XV273K P, equipped with an Ultra HD IPS panel; the Nitro XV272U P, using a WQHD IPS panel; and Nitro XF272U P, featuring a TN WQHD panel. All of them are 27-inch.

Chien noted that the monitor market is in decline, but Acer managed to maintain double-digit revenue and shipment growths in the first half of 2018 and is looking to keep the momentum for the second half. However, the trade tensions between the US and China remain the biggest concern for the monitor industry.

Although the conflicts may not directly undermine monitor shipments, how they may impact the global economy and components supply for after-sales maintenance will still need to be closely monitored, said Chien.

Acer's revenues from the enterprise display products including digital signage account for 35% of its display business' overall amount. Currently, demand for enterprise displays is on the rise, while the digital signage market has an annual shipment scale of only around 3-4 million units.