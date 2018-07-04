Panel sizes for automotive, gaming and industrial applications getting larger, says Digitmes Research

Jen-Chieh Yang, DIGITIMES Research

The sizes of LCD panels used in automotive, gaming and industrial PC (IPC) applications are becoming larger and larger, as flat panel as well as end-device vendors are aiming to ramp up gross margins of their products, according to Digitimes Research.

Automotive- and IPC-use panels in sizes ranging over 6-inch but below 9-inch are originally the core applications for medium-size panels, but shipments of 12.3-inch dashboard displays have been increasing recently, and the mainstream panel sizes for CIDs (central information displays) have also shifted to over 10-inch from the previous 7- to 8-inch. Additionally, the mainstream panels for rugged IPCs used in the transportation, industrial control and military sectors have also moved toward 10.1- to 12.2-inch sizes compared to 7- to 8-inch previously.

Meanwhile, panel makers are pushing the application of large-size panels from the monitor/notebook to the gaming sectors as panels used in the gaming industry need features including high refresh rate, high contrast and high color saturation that yield higher gross margins. For example, ROG (Republic of Gamers), a sub-gaming brand of Asustek Computer, has launched 65-inch 4K gaming monitors.

Thanks to the advancement of AI technology, the development of large-size display products that come with facial recognition technology for smart retailing application has also been gaining momentum, Digitimes Research indicates.