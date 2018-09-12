Backend firm Kingpak expanding capacity for auto CIS

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Backend house Kingpak Technology will complete the first phase of its capacity expansion by the end of 2018 to satisfy growing demand for automotive CMOS image sensors (CIS), according to industry sources.

Kingpak is expanding cleanroom facilities at its existing plant for additional production capacity, said the sources, adding that the Taiwan-based backend firm has enjoyed robust demand for auto CIS from international IDMs including On Semiconductor and Sony.

Kingpak has seen orders for auto CIS placed by Sony ramp up fast, the sources indicated. The pull-in of orders from Sony is expected to boost Kingpak's sales generated from the auto sector to 70% as a proportion of company revenues in 2018, the sources said.

Kingpak has also obtained small-volume orders from BYD and Infineon, the sources noted. The backend firm is expected to see its sales peak for 2018 in the fourth quarter, with the growth momentum likely to carry on in the first quarter of 2019.

In other news, Kingpak has reported consolidated revenues of NT$200 million (US$6.5 million) for August 2018, up 14% on year and 2% on month. Sales generated from orders for auto products climbed nearly 20% sequentially and 30% from a year earlier during the month.

Kingpak disclosed its cumulative 2018 revenues through August increased 12% from a year ago to NT$1.56 billion. The company credited the positive performance to rising high-margin orders for auto and security control applications.