Taiwan IC firms enforcing capacity expansions with imported equipment

Bryan Chuang, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Taiwan's machinery imports are expected to see sharp increases in the second half of 2018, as suppliers of silicon wafers, memory and passive components have started to take delivery of equipment since the third quarter of the year to support their capacity expansions later, according to industry sources.

The sources said that domestic electronics and semiconductor firms placed significant orders for machinery equipment in the second quarter of the year to pave the way for capacity expansions.

Statistics released by Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs show that new fixed asset investments by Taiwan's electronics parts and components sectors amounted to NT$132.1 billion (US$4.29 billion) in second-quarter 2018, commanding 57.9% of total such investments by the entire manufacturing industries, with 80% of the investments spent on imports of machinery equipment, mainly by makers of silicon wafers, memory and passive components.

Domestic makers are caught in an equipment installation spree in the third quarter seeking to have their expanded capacities ready for commercial runs as soon as possible to meet robust market demand in the high season.

Government tallies indicate that Taiwan's exports of electronics parts and components inched up only 1.3% on year to US$9.76 billion in August, but outbound shipments of passive components including capacitors and resistors shot up 95% on year in the month.

Industry sources said that bolstered by new application business opportunities from AI, IoT, automotive electronics, biometrics, high-performance computing and 5G communication sectors, Taiwan's exports of passive components and chipsets are expected to gain significant growth momentum in the rest of the year.

In particular, the sources said, automotive electronics are likely to become the mainstream for electronics components applications, with Samsung aggressively striving to partner with major international automakers by providing automotive electronics and Micron also planning to invest US$3 billion by 2030 to expand capacities for memory products needed to support autonomous vehicles.

In China, such new vehicle startups as Xiaopeng Motors with investments from Alibaba and Foxconn, NIO Car with investments from Tencent, Weltmeister Motor supported by Baidu, as well as Singulato and CHJ Automotive with stakes held by Japan's Itochu are also gearing up for volume production. This is expected to fuel demand for more passive components.