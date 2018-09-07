Memory production value growth to slow in 2019, says Digitimes Research

Michael Hsu, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei

The global DRAM and NAND flash sectors are expected to see their combined output value grow less than 30% in 2018, according to Digitimes Research. The growth will slow to a single-digit rate in 2019.

The output value of the global DRAM sector will reach a record high of nearly US$100 billion in 2018, buoyed mainly by robust demand for servers, said Digitimes Research. Server shipments worldwide are forecast to climb over 15% in 2018, while memory content per box for servers continues rising.

SK Hynix has already put increased focus on server DRAM products. The segment grew as a proportion of the company's total DRAM sales to 38.8% in the second quarter of 2018, up from 24% in the fourth quarter of 2016, Digitimes Research indicated.

Micron Technology saw its server DRAM sales account for 29% of its overall DRAM revenues in the first half of 2018 compared with 22% in 2013.

Digitimes Research believes that DRAM suppliers will be striving to expand their presence in the server market where they are able to make more profits.