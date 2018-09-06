Catcher sales pick up in August

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Catcher Technology, a metal-alloy chassis maker, has reported consolidated revenues increased 11.3% on month but decreased 2.1% on year to NT$8.35 billion (US$271.1 million) in August with combined consolidated revenues for the first eight months of 2018 arriving at NT$57.02 billion, rising 16.2% on year.

Some market watchers pointed out that Catcher is a major chassis supplier of Apple's iPhones and MacBooks and Catcher's operation has started turning strong in the second half of 2018 with new-generation iPhones and MacBooks due to be released in September.

Catcher chairman Shui-shu Hong during a recent investor meeting also noted that the company will see sequential growth every quarter in 2018 thanks to its clients' new product releases. Chassis for high-end notebooks and smartphones are expected to be the growth drivers for Catcher in 2018 with a revenue ratio for the first and second halves of 2018 at 33:67, similar to that of 2017, added Hong.

To avoid the risk of having all the eggs in one basket, Catcher has been eagerly forming partnerships with notebook vendors including Hewlett-Packard (HP), Dell and Asustek Computer for metal or carbon-fiber-reinforced plastic chassis, and China-based smartphone vendors, the market watchers noted.

Catcher chairman Shui-shu Hong

