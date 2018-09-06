IT + CE
Catcher sales pick up in August
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Catcher Technology, a metal-alloy chassis maker, has reported consolidated revenues increased 11.3% on month but decreased 2.1% on year to NT$8.35 billion (US$271.1 million) in August with combined consolidated revenues for the first eight months of 2018 arriving at NT$57.02 billion, rising 16.2% on year.

Some market watchers pointed out that Catcher is a major chassis supplier of Apple's iPhones and MacBooks and Catcher's operation has started turning strong in the second half of 2018 with new-generation iPhones and MacBooks due to be released in September.

Catcher chairman Shui-shu Hong during a recent investor meeting also noted that the company will see sequential growth every quarter in 2018 thanks to its clients' new product releases. Chassis for high-end notebooks and smartphones are expected to be the growth drivers for Catcher in 2018 with a revenue ratio for the first and second halves of 2018 at 33:67, similar to that of 2017, added Hong.

To avoid the risk of having all the eggs in one basket, Catcher has been eagerly forming partnerships with notebook vendors including Hewlett-Packard (HP), Dell and Asustek Computer for metal or carbon-fiber-reinforced plastic chassis, and China-based smartphone vendors, the market watchers noted.

Catcher chairman Shui-shu Hong

Catcher chairman Shui-shu Hong
Photo: Digitimes file photo

© DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.