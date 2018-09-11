Asustek August revenues slip over 10% on year

Monica Chen, Hsinchu; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Asustek Computer has reported consolidated revenues of NT$33.69 billion (US$1.08 billion) for August, up 17% on month, but down 11% on year, while the company's combined consolidated revenues for the first eight months of 2018 reached NT$251.9 billion, down 8.3% on year.

Asustek saw its profitability from the graphics card business shrink significantly as demand from the cryptocurrency mining sector has dropped sharply. Meanwhile, the company is seeing fierce competition in Europe's notebook market and has suffered an accumulated exchange loss up to NT$1.41 billion in the region.

Although the new ZenFone 5 series smartphones are seeing demand picking up, the company's supply chain is not able to make sufficient deliveries to help improve the company's profitability.

For the second quarter of 2018, Asustek only had net profits of NT$1.33 billion, dropping 44% sequentially and 34% on year with EPS at only NT$1.80, far weaker than the first-quarter 2018's NT$3.20 and NT$2.70 of the same quarter of a year ago.

With Asustek turning conservative about its operation in the second half of 2018 and still facing difficulties in many of its product lines, some market watchers estimate that the vendor will see weak EPS for 2018.

Commenting on its operation, Asustek admitted that the second half will be a difficult period for the company, but it has already begun planning to improve its 2019 operation. The company will be looking to adjust its business focuses and improve efficiency.

Asustek has also been said to be considering laying off workers in September, and departments including handset and gaming businesses are expected to be affected. To boost employee morale, Asustek reportedly is planning to raise salaries by 1-5% in October or November.

Asustek is expected to see a difficult 2H18

Photo: Digitimes file photo

Asustek: Consolidated revenues, Aug 2017 - Aug 2018 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Aug-18 33,688 17% (10.9%) 251,908 (8.4%) Jul-18 28,790 (25.3%) (8.8%) 218,220 (8%) Jun-18 38,535 32.9% (0.8%) 189,430 (7.8%) May-18 29,005 26.7% (7.5%) 150,895 (9.5%) Apr-18 22,897 (43.8%) (15.6%) 121,891 (9.9%) Mar-18 40,751 51.2% (9.6%) 98,994 (8.5%) Feb-18 26,955 (13.9%) (15.3%) 58,242 (7.8%) Jan-18 31,287 (14.6%) (0.2%) 31,287 (0.2%) Dec-17 36,639 (13%) (6.9%) 433,446 (7.2%) Nov-17 42,128 21.6% (13.5%) 396,807 (7.2%) Oct-17 34,660 (23.2%) (9.5%) 354,679 (6.3%) Sep-17 45,109 19.3% 1.1% 320,020 (6%) Aug-17 37,810 19.8% (5.1%) 274,911 (7.1%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, September 2018