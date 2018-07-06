IT + CE
Catcher reports on-month increase in June revenues
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Chassis maker Catcher Technology has announced consolidated revenues of NT$7.2 billion (US$233.78 million) for June, up 3.6% on month, but down 1.2% on year with the combined amount for the first half of 2018 arriving at NT$41.16 billion, up 24.4% on year.

As for the second quarter, Catcher had consolidated revenues of NT$20.76 billion, rising 1.7% from the first quarter's NT$20.41 billion and 12.2% on year.

Catcher's performance mainly relied on orders from notebook clients in the first half and is expected to see surging growth in the second half with US-based clients beginning to release their new smartphones.

Catcher chairman Allen Horng previously estimated that the company's revenue ratio for the first and second halves of 2018 will reach 3:7 and its utilization rate will pick up dramatically in the third quarter and reach the peak of the year in the fourth.

